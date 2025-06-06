Today is National Fish & Chips Day and for those wanting to celebrate, it certainly helps that our area is blessed with plenty of great chip shops.

We have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county, including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order.

The Trawlers Catch - 4ES, 22 Elmton Rd, Creswell, "Service always good and friendly. Food has always been lovely. Best chips around." - Rated: 4.5 (168 reviews)

Papas Fish Bar - 5A Ravensdale Road, Mansfield "Fantastic local chip shop, selling a variety of delicious food. Very friendly and welcoming staff, who know all of they're customers well. All very fresh, and always hot" - Rated: 4.3 (218 reviews)

The Market Fish & Chips, 2-4 South St, Hucknall : The Market Fish & Chips, 2-4 South St, Hucknall "Great chippy, lovely fish and massive portions of chips" - 4.4 (193 reviews)

The Fryary, 20 Robin Hood Dr, Hucknall "Brilliant place good prices very helpful staff" - Rated: 4.4 (52 reviews)