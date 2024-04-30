36 photos that will take you back to a night out at Dusk in Mansfield in 2015

We are once again turning back the clock to look at pictures from a night out back in 2015 at Mansfield’s former nightclub, Dusk.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:40 BST

Can you see any familiar faces in these photos?

Do these photos bring back any memories?

Were you there?

Earlier this year the club on Leeming Street, Mansfield, underwent a huge refurbishment and has re-opened its doors as Playground.

Playground is open four nights a week, from 8pm Thursday, Friday and Sunday and from 6pm on Saturday.

Group shot

1. Dusk Mansfield

Group shot Photo: Dusk Mansfield

Posing for the camera

2. Dusk Mansfield

Posing for the camera Photo: Dusk Mansfield

Pucker up!

3. Dusk Mansfield

Pucker up! Photo: Dusk Mansfield

The staff had smiles on their faces

4. Dusk Mansfield

The staff had smiles on their faces Photo: Dusk Mansfield

