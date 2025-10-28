These are the Mansfield and Ashfield locations where new street furniture and flags will be installed. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
35 Mansfield and Ashfield locations where county council wants to install flags

By John Smith
Published 28th Oct 2025, 17:36 GMT
Reform-led Nottinghamshire Council has announced details to install flags and banners at 82 site around the county.

The council has come under fire for the reported cost of the scheme of around £75,000.

But council leader Coun Mick Barton (Ref), writing in his column in your Chad, justified the move and said it was about far more than just flags.

He said: “I want to be totally clear on the reasoning behind the banners and the plan for them moving forward.

"Yes, initially, there will be union banners in the aluminium frames being erected.

"This I wholeheartedly support, as I feel it brings communities together, promotes civic pride and unites the country.

“The money that has been spent on the banners was found through savings and has not been taken out of any other pot or put any services at risk.

“The aluminium frames being erected will replace the old ones and will last for many years to come.

"They will hold a host of banners for all manner of occasions, for example, up and coming events such as, Remembrance Day and Nottinghamshire Day, along with promotion of all key aspects of the new Nottinghamshire Plan.”

These are the Mansfield and Ashfield locations where new street furniture for banners is set to be installed.

Opposite Newbolds Garage on Chesterfield Road North in Mansfield.

1. Mansfield - Chesterfield Road North

Opposite Newbolds Garage on Chesterfield Road North in Mansfield. Photo: Google

Chesterfield Road South in Mansfield, near the junction with Thorn Avenue.

2. Mansfield - Chesterfield Road South

Chesterfield Road South in Mansfield, near the junction with Thorn Avenue. Photo: Google

Leeming Lane North in Mansfield Woodhouse, opposite Hillview Court.

3. Mansfield Woodhouse - Leeming Lane North

Leeming Lane North in Mansfield Woodhouse, opposite Hillview Court. Photo: Google

Leeming Lane South in Mansfield Woodhouse opposite King Street and playing field.

4. Mansfield Woodhouse - Leeming Lane South

Leeming Lane South in Mansfield Woodhouse opposite King Street and playing field. Photo: Google

