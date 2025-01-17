33 charming hotels and places to stay for a relaxing staycation in beautiful Nottinghamshire

3 . Gardeners Cottage in the grounds of Newstead Abbey

You can in the footsteps of the classical romantic Poet, Byron and enjoying the same stunning park vistas and surrounding countryside that truly inspired him.Built in the 1860s by the Webb family, the Gardener’s Cottage is situated in heart of the Abbey grounds and is just a few minutes’ walk from many of the parks’ unique features, including the Abbey, Byron’s own Fort and stunning lakes. Rated: 4.9 (124 reviews) Photo: Google