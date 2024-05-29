31 photos that will take you back to a night out at Cheeky Monkey in Mansfield in 2015

By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th May 2024, 10:42 BST
We have decided to turn back the clock a few years to look at pictures from a night out back in 2015 at Cheeky Monkey in Mansfield.

Can you see any familiar faces?

Do these photos bring back any memories?

Were you there?

Smiling for the camera

1. Cheeky Monkey

Smiling for the camera Photo: The Cheeky Monkey Bar Mansfield

Smiling for the camera

2. Cheeky Monkey

Smiling for the camera Photo: The Cheeky Monkey Bar Mansfield

Posing with the security staff

3. Cheeky Monkey

Posing with the security staff Photo: The Cheeky Monkey Bar Mansfield

Smiling for the camera

4. Cheeky Monkey

Smiling for the camera Photo: The Cheeky Monkey Bar Mansfield

