30 towns called Mansfield from around the world

Wrong. It appears that there are many other places in the world that share their name with this fine town, many of them in the USA.
We grabbed our passports and headed off around the world to find some other Mansfields and here’s where we went.
1. Nottinghamshire, England
Of course our starting point is our Mansfield here in Nottinghamshire. Photo: Submitted
2. Nottinghamshire, England
Just up the road, we have Mansfield's neighbour, Mansfield Woodhouse. Photo: Google
3. East Ayrshire - Scotland
This Mansfield is a small hamlet near North Cumnock. Photo: Google
4. Brisbane, Australia
Over to the other side of the world for this Mansfield, a suburb of Brisbane in Queensland. Photo: Google