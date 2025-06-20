How many other places in the world are also called Mansfield?placeholder image
30 towns called Mansfield from around the world

By John Smith
Published 20th Jun 2025, 13:16 BST
Mansfield is the one and only, right?

Wrong. It appears that there are many other places in the world that share their name with this fine town, many of them in the USA.

We grabbed our passports and headed off around the world to find some other Mansfields and here’s where we went.

Of course our starting point is our Mansfield here in Nottinghamshire.

1. Nottinghamshire, England

Of course our starting point is our Mansfield here in Nottinghamshire. Photo: Submitted

Just up the road, we have Mansfield's neighbour, Mansfield Woodhouse.

2. Nottinghamshire, England

Just up the road, we have Mansfield's neighbour, Mansfield Woodhouse. Photo: Google

This Mansfield is a small hamlet near North Cumnock.

3. East Ayrshire - Scotland

This Mansfield is a small hamlet near North Cumnock. Photo: Google

Over to the other side of the world for this Mansfield, a suburb of Brisbane in Queensland.

4. Brisbane, Australia

Over to the other side of the world for this Mansfield, a suburb of Brisbane in Queensland. Photo: Google

