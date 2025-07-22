30 famous faces who lived or were born in Mansfield and Ashfield including John Hurt, Rebecca Adlington and Richard Bacon

By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 13:45 BST
Mansfield has plenty of famous faces across stage, screen, sports, music and more...

Here are a selection notable individuals and hometown heroes who have put Mansfield firmly on the map.

See how many of these famous people you knew were born, lived or worked in the area.

Our town is home to plenty of famous faces ... who do you recognise?

1. Famous faces

Our town is home to plenty of famous faces ... who do you recognise?

A competitive swimmer who has made a huge splash in the Olympic world, Adlington was Britain's first Olympic swimming champion since 1988 - winning two golds in the 2008 games. She also shares the record as the female Olympian with the most medals in Great Britain.

2. Rebecca Adlington

A competitive swimmer who has made a huge splash in the Olympic world, Adlington was Britain's first Olympic swimming champion since 1988 - winning two golds in the 2008 games. She also shares the record as the female Olympian with the most medals in Great Britain.

Or Peter Barlow, as he’s more commonly known. Chris, who is originally from Huthwaite, has been nominated for several soap awards for his performances in Coronation Street.

3. Chris Gascoyne

Or Peter Barlow, as he's more commonly known. Chris, who is originally from Huthwaite, has been nominated for several soap awards for his performances in Coronation Street.

Veteran stage and screen legend John Hurt, who served as a vicar in Shirebrook, has appeared in many renowned films and televesion series over the years. He has been in films such as Alien, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter - as well as playing Doctor Who in the 50th anniversary special.

4. John Hurt

Veteran stage and screen legend John Hurt, who served as a vicar in Shirebrook, has appeared in many renowned films and televesion series over the years. He has been in films such as Alien, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter - as well as playing Doctor Who in the 50th anniversary special.

