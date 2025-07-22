30 famous faces who lived or were born in Mansfield and Ashfield including John Hurt, Rebecca Adlington and Richard Bacon

Here are a selection notable individuals and hometown heroes who have put Mansfield firmly on the map.
See how many of these famous people you knew were born, lived or worked in the area.
1. Famous faces
2. Rebecca Adlington
A competitive swimmer who has made a huge splash in the Olympic world, Adlington was Britain's first Olympic swimming champion since 1988 - winning two golds in the 2008 games. She also shares the record as the female Olympian with the most medals in Great Britain. Photo: m
3. Chris Gascoyne
Or Peter Barlow, as he’s more commonly known. Chris, who is originally from Huthwaite, has been nominated for several soap awards for his performances in Coronation Street. Photo: m
4. John Hurt
Veteran stage and screen legend John Hurt, who served as a vicar in Shirebrook, has appeared in many renowned films and televesion series over the years. He has been in films such as Alien, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter - as well as playing Doctor Who in the 50th anniversary special. Photo: Ian Derry