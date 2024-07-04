In fact, there is something for all tastes with numerous ‘drinking’ pubs as well as scenic countryside watering holes where a pint and scenic views can be combined.
So where is good to go? Here we bring you a few of the top places as voted by reviews left on Google, with each place given a star rating out of 5.
1. Plough Inn
Reinvigorated under new stewardship, this local pub offers a convivial environment with live music, sports viewing, and a varied selection of beers and lagers. Ideal for social meet-ups. Rated 4.4 (249 reviews)Photo: Plough Inn, Ollerton
2. The Copper Beech, Bilsthorpe
Lovely food perfectly cooked , with welcoming friendly service . The Copper Beech is a great place to enjoy a family meal . Rated 4.4 (383 reviews)Photo: Copper Beech
3. The Railway Inn, Mansfield
Lovely welcoming traditional pub serving 4 ever changing real ales and typical pub grub. Rated: 4.5 (637 reviews)Photo: The Railway Inn
4. The Duke of Wellington
There’s nothing better than finding a favourite spot at your local. Whether you stand at the bar for a chat or prefer settling into a comfy chair with a pint, you’ll find everything you need at The Duke of Wellington Rated: 4.4 (310 reviews)Photo: The Duke of Wellington
