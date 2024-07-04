Lovely food perfectly cooked , with welcoming friendly service . The Copper Beech is a great place to enjoy a family meal .Lovely food perfectly cooked , with welcoming friendly service . The Copper Beech is a great place to enjoy a family meal .
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:54 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 08:24 BST
There are plenty of great bars and pubs around the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

In fact, there is something for all tastes with numerous ‘drinking’ pubs as well as scenic countryside watering holes where a pint and scenic views can be combined.

So where is good to go? Here we bring you a few of the top places as voted by reviews left on Google, with each place given a star rating out of 5.

Reinvigorated under new stewardship, this local pub offers a convivial environment with live music, sports viewing, and a varied selection of beers and lagers. Ideal for social meet-ups. Rated 4.4 (249 reviews)

1. Plough Inn

Reinvigorated under new stewardship, this local pub offers a convivial environment with live music, sports viewing, and a varied selection of beers and lagers. Ideal for social meet-ups. Rated 4.4 (249 reviews)Photo: Plough Inn, Ollerton

Lovely food perfectly cooked , with welcoming friendly service . The Copper Beech is a great place to enjoy a family meal . Rated 4.4 (383 reviews)

2. The Copper Beech, Bilsthorpe

Lovely food perfectly cooked , with welcoming friendly service . The Copper Beech is a great place to enjoy a family meal . Rated 4.4 (383 reviews)Photo: Copper Beech

Lovely welcoming traditional pub serving 4 ever changing real ales and typical pub grub. Rated: 4.5 (637 reviews)

3. The Railway Inn, Mansfield

Lovely welcoming traditional pub serving 4 ever changing real ales and typical pub grub. Rated: 4.5 (637 reviews)Photo: The Railway Inn

There’s nothing better than finding a favourite spot at your local. Whether you stand at the bar for a chat or prefer settling into a comfy chair with a pint, you’ll find everything you need at The Duke of Wellington Rated: 4.4 (310 reviews)

4. The Duke of Wellington

There’s nothing better than finding a favourite spot at your local. Whether you stand at the bar for a chat or prefer settling into a comfy chair with a pint, you’ll find everything you need at The Duke of Wellington Rated: 4.4 (310 reviews)Photo: The Duke of Wellington

