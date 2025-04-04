These are the top-rated hairdressers in Mansfield according to Google Reviews. Photo: OtherThese are the top-rated hairdressers in Mansfield according to Google Reviews. Photo: Other
These are the top-rated hairdressers in Mansfield according to Google Reviews. Photo: Other

25 Mansfield hairdressers that are top rated on Google Reviews

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 19:50 BST
If you fancy a trim, blow dry, cut or colour, you are absolutely spoilt for choice in and around Mansfield.

According to reviewers on Google Reviews, you simply can’t go wrong in the town as almost anywhere you go will give top-brass service and leave you feeling a million dollars.

We’ve researched through Google Reviews to find the top performers on the town hairdressing scene with a maximum score of 5.0 from a minimum of 10 reviews.

Thirteen Hair & Beauty Lounge on Bridge Street, Mansfield has a rating of 5.0 from 23 Google Reviews.

1. Thirteen

Thirteen Hair & Beauty Lounge on Bridge Street, Mansfield has a rating of 5.0 from 23 Google Reviews. Photo: Google

Short & Curly's on White Hart Street, Mansfield, has a rating of 5.0 from 33 Google Reviews.

2. Short & Curly'z

Short & Curly's on White Hart Street, Mansfield, has a rating of 5.0 from 33 Google Reviews. Photo: Google

Elliegance, on Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, has a rating of 5.0 from 56 Google Reviews

3. Elliegance

Elliegance, on Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, has a rating of 5.0 from 56 Google Reviews Photo: Google

Beauty@Home on Berry Hill Lane in Mansfield is rated 5.0 from 41 Google Reviews

4. Beauty@Home

Beauty@Home on Berry Hill Lane in Mansfield is rated 5.0 from 41 Google Reviews Photo: Google

