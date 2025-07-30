There are some great events and attractions for all the family in Mansfield and Ashfield this summer. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
25 family things to do over the summer holidays in Mansfield and Ashfield

By John Smith
Published 30th Jul 2025, 14:27 BST
It’s the summer school holidays and the age old question arises of what to do to keep the kids amused and not staring at a screen all day.

But luckily, in Mansfield and Ashfield there are a wealth of options open to you and none need cost an arm and a leg – indeed, some are free.

Whether its some action-packed fun, enjoying the surrounding countryside or just trying something a bit different, here are some great ideas for you to and your family to check out this summer.

The perfect destination for families, this Mansfield venue has a wide range of activities for all ages.

1. Water Meadows

An outdoor family adventure in Sherwoopd Forest featuring a high-ropes experience for everyone.

2. Go Ape

The ancestral home of Lord Byron is steeping in history and has glorious grounds to stroll around.

3. Newstead Abbey

This year's show is at Sutton Lawn from August 8-10 and features a funfair, market village, dog show and tribute acts to Oasis, Harry Styles, Elton John and Lady Gaga.

4. Ashfield Show

