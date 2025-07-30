25 family things to do over the summer holidays in Mansfield and Ashfield

But luckily, in Mansfield and Ashfield there are a wealth of options open to you and none need cost an arm and a leg – indeed, some are free.
Whether its some action-packed fun, enjoying the surrounding countryside or just trying something a bit different, here are some great ideas for you to and your family to check out this summer.
1. Water Meadows
The perfect destination for families, this Mansfield venue has a wide range of activities for all ages. Photo: Submitted
2. Go Ape
An outdoor family adventure in Sherwoopd Forest featuring a high-ropes experience for everyone. Photo: Submitted
3. Newstead Abbey
The ancestral home of Lord Byron is steeping in history and has glorious grounds to stroll around. Photo: Submitted
4. Ashfield Show
This year's show is at Sutton Lawn from August 8-10 and features a funfair, market village, dog show and tribute acts to Oasis, Harry Styles, Elton John and Lady Gaga. Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.