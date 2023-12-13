News you can trust since 1952
Members of the Mansfield 9th Scouts show off a new Flag in 1990.Members of the Mansfield 9th Scouts show off a new Flag in 1990.
25 brilliant pictures of Mansfield and Ashfield's kids enjoying life in the scouts and brownies from the 1960's to the present day

Life in the scouts and brownies is a great time in the life of youngsters.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT

A chance to make lifelong friends and enjoy exciting life experiences for the first time such as heading off to camp.

Here we take a look at kids from around Mansfield and Ashfield enjoying life in the Scouts and Brownies.

The cracking pictures go all the way back to the 1960’s.

Take a look and see who you know. If you have a picture you would like to share, email [email protected]

You can get a ton of retro content here to enjoy.

A Mansfield Brownies party in 1980.

1. Mansfield Brownies

A Mansfield Brownies party in 1980. Photo: Chad

Sutton Scouts carry out a clean-up in 1980.

2. Sutton Scouts

Sutton Scouts carry out a clean-up in 1980. Photo: submitted

An Ollerton Scouts Mile of Pennies in 1974.

3. Ollerton Scouts

An Ollerton Scouts Mile of Pennies in 1974. Photo: Chad

A Sutton Scouts presentation in 1982.

4. Sutton Ashfield

A Sutton Scouts presentation in 1982. Photo: Chad

