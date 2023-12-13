Life in the scouts and brownies is a great time in the life of youngsters.

A chance to make lifelong friends and enjoy exciting life experiences for the first time such as heading off to camp.

Here we take a look at kids from around Mansfield and Ashfield enjoying life in the Scouts and Brownies.

The cracking pictures go all the way back to the 1960’s.

1 . Mansfield Brownies A Mansfield Brownies party in 1980.

2 . Sutton Scouts Sutton Scouts carry out a clean-up in 1980.

3 . Ollerton Scouts An Ollerton Scouts Mile of Pennies in 1974.

4 . Sutton Ashfield A Sutton Scouts presentation in 1982.