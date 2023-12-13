News you can trust since 1952
Looking back at some of the key events from the first part of 2023Looking back at some of the key events from the first part of 2023
23 photos looking back at events in Mansfield and Ashfield between January and June 2023

It’s been an eventful year in 2023, from murder investigations and Royal visits to strikes ans emergency incidents.
By Andy. Done-Johnson
Published 13th Dec 2023, 14:15 GMT

We’ve been going through our archives to look at some of the key events in Mansfield and Ashfield between January and June of this year.

How many do you remember?

First look at new Boba Shack - new bubble tea shop in Four Seasons Mansfield. Steve Smith and Phil Price.

1. June 2023 - New arrival

First look at new Boba Shack - new bubble tea shop in Four Seasons Mansfield. Steve Smith and Phil Price. Photo: Brian Eyre

Ed Miliband MP paid a visit to Mansfield to talk to students at Mansfield & Ashfield Sixth Form College.

2. February - Political heavyweight

Ed Miliband MP paid a visit to Mansfield to talk to students at Mansfield & Ashfield Sixth Form College. Photo: Brian Eyre

Berry Hill residents Katerina and Eric Roberts celebrating the coronation of King Charles III

3. May 2023 - Royal Celebrations

Berry Hill residents Katerina and Eric Roberts celebrating the coronation of King Charles III Photo: Brian Eyre

Poyhole repairs. Gary Wright senior highways inspector at the site of a pothole reported by the public in Ashfield.

4. March 2023 - Thin white line

Poyhole repairs. Gary Wright senior highways inspector at the site of a pothole reported by the public in Ashfield. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Related topics:AshfieldMansfield