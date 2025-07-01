21 takeaways and restaurants in Mansfield with a food hygiene rating of three or lower

By Shelley Marriott
Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
We have compiled a list of takeaways and other food establishments in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given a hygiene rating of three or lower.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a rating of three or lower at the last inspection.

Information correct as of July 1.

Golden Chippy And Chicken at Leeming Street, Mansfield, was given a three out of five rating at its last inspection on February 19, 2025

Spice of Canton, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, was given a three out of five rating at its last inspection on February 28, 2024

New Garden on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, was given a three out of five rating at its last inspection on February 27, 2024

