Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of our area.
These are 21 of the best curry houses and takeaways in the North Notts area – based on Google reviews.
All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order. Each business is given a rating out of five stars.
Tell us where your favourite place to eat is and why. Join the debate on our social media channels.
1. Royal Gurkha Newstead
"Amazing flavours, quality ingredients and super friendly and helpful staff." - 4.6 rating Photo: Royal Gurkha
2. Aarna Indian Restaurant, Sutton
"Friendly staff, awesome food, great place for a weekend hangout." - Rated: 4.8 Photo: Aarna
3. Mughal Rasoi - Southwell
"Really nice food here! 10/10 service. Will be back soon" - Rated 4.8 Photo: Facebook
4. Lasani - Southwell
"We had such a lovely meal. Delicious and unusual dishes, served with dramatic flair. A visit to the table by the chef was an unexpected touch. - Rated five star Photo: Lasani
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.