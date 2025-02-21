The Aarna Indian Restaurant in Sutton is highly rated with diners.The Aarna Indian Restaurant in Sutton is highly rated with diners.
21 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses that you need to visit this weekend across Mansfield, Ashfield and the surrounding area

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Feb 2025, 11:02 GMT
These are some of the most popular places to visit for Indian food across the North Notts area.

Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of our area.

These are 21 of the best curry houses and takeaways in the North Notts area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order. Each business is given a rating out of five stars.

Tell us where your favourite place to eat is and why. Join the debate on our social media channels.

"Amazing flavours, quality ingredients and super friendly and helpful staff." - 4.6 rating

1. Royal Gurkha Newstead

"Amazing flavours, quality ingredients and super friendly and helpful staff." - 4.6 rating Photo: Royal Gurkha

"Friendly staff, awesome food, great place for a weekend hangout." - Rated: 4.8

2. Aarna Indian Restaurant, Sutton

"Friendly staff, awesome food, great place for a weekend hangout." - Rated: 4.8 Photo: Aarna

"Really nice food here! 10/10 service. Will be back soon" - Rated 4.8

3. Mughal Rasoi - Southwell

"Really nice food here! 10/10 service. Will be back soon" - Rated 4.8 Photo: Facebook

"We had such a lovely meal. Delicious and unusual dishes, served with dramatic flair. A visit to the table by the chef was an unexpected touch. - Rated five star

4. Lasani - Southwell

"We had such a lovely meal. Delicious and unusual dishes, served with dramatic flair. A visit to the table by the chef was an unexpected touch. - Rated five star Photo: Lasani

