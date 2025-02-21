Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of our area.

These are 21 of the best curry houses and takeaways in the North Notts area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order. Each business is given a rating out of five stars.

1 . Royal Gurkha Newstead "Amazing flavours, quality ingredients and super friendly and helpful staff." - 4.6 rating

2 . Aarna Indian Restaurant, Sutton "Friendly staff, awesome food, great place for a weekend hangout." - Rated: 4.8

3 . Mughal Rasoi - Southwell "Really nice food here! 10/10 service. Will be back soon" - Rated 4.8

4 . Lasani - Southwell "We had such a lovely meal. Delicious and unusual dishes, served with dramatic flair. A visit to the table by the chef was an unexpected touch. - Rated five star