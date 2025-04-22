21 of the best cafes, tea rooms and bistros in Mansfield – based on Google reviews

By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:04 BST
Yesterday (Monday, April 21) was National Tea Day so we have compiled a list of some of the most popular cafes, bistros and tea rooms in Mansfield and the surrounding area.

Mansfield, and the surrounding area, has plenty of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat, whether you’re dining alone or out with friends.

So here are 21 of the best-rated tea rooms, bistros and cafes in Mansfield which have been given a 4.5/5 rating or more, based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.

Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 95 reviews.

1. Coco

Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 95 reviews. Photo: Google

Casey's coffee bar on White Hart Street, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 334 reviews.

2. Casey's coffee bar

Casey's coffee bar on White Hart Street, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 334 reviews. Photo: Google

Boba Shack in Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating, based on 31 reviews.

3. Boba Shack

Boba Shack in Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating, based on 31 reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Titchfield Teahouse on Titchfield Park, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 271 reviews.

4. Titchfield Teahouse

Titchfield Teahouse on Titchfield Park, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 271 reviews. Photo: Google

