21 of the best cafes, tea rooms and bistros in Mansfield – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular cafes, bistros and tea rooms in Mansfield and the surrounding area.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:16 GMT

Mansfield, and the surrounding area, has plenty of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat, whether you’re dining alone or out with friends.

So here are 21 of the best-rated tea rooms, bistros and cafes in Mansfield which have been given a 4.5/5 rating or more, based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.

Casey's coffee bar on White Hart Street, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 302 reviews.

1. Casey's coffee bar

Casey's coffee bar on White Hart Street, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 302 reviews. Photo: Google

Titchfield Teahouse on Titchfield Park, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 219 reviews.

2. Titchfield Teahouse

Titchfield Teahouse on Titchfield Park, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 219 reviews. Photo: Google

Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 62 reviews.

3. Coco

Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 62 reviews. Photo: Google

The Horizon Mansfield Coffee Restaurant on Church Street, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 117 reviews.

4. The Horizon Mansfield Coffee Restaurant

The Horizon Mansfield Coffee Restaurant on Church Street, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 117 reviews. Photo: Google

