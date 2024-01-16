20 of the best restaurants in Mansfield you have to try in 2024 — according to Google reviews

As we start a new year, many people will have a list of things they are planning on doing in 2024.

Mansfield residents are blessed with an array of great restaurants on their doorstep.

So to kick off the year, here are 20 eateries rated 4.5 or higher – according to reviews on Google.

As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great businesses too.

All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any order.

Ciao Bella Ciao Bella, Cattle Market House, 15 Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,700 reviews.

Sandy's Bar and Kitchen Sandy's Bar and Kitchen, Quarry Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 288 reviews.

Blue Chilli Thai Restaurant Blue Chilli Thai Restaurant, Toothill Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 299 reviews.

Britalia Britalia, Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 173 reviews.