20 of the best restaurants in Mansfield you have to try in 2024 — according to Google reviews

As we start a new year, many people will have a list of things they are planning on doing in 2024.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:42 GMT

Mansfield residents are blessed with an array of great restaurants on their doorstep.

So to kick off the year, here are 20 eateries rated 4.5 or higher – according to reviews on Google.

As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great businesses too.

All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any order.

Ciao Bella, Cattle Market House, 15 Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,700 reviews.

1. Ciao Bella

Sandy’s Bar and Kitchen, Quarry Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 288 reviews.

2. Sandy’s Bar and Kitchen

Blue Chilli Thai Restaurant, Toothill Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 299 reviews.

3. Blue Chilli Thai Restaurant

Britalia, Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 173 reviews.

4. Britalia

