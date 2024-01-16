20 of the best restaurants in Mansfield you have to try in 2024 — according to Google reviews
As we start a new year, many people will have a list of things they are planning on doing in 2024.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:42 GMT
Mansfield residents are blessed with an array of great restaurants on their doorstep.
So to kick off the year, here are 20 eateries rated 4.5 or higher – according to reviews on Google.
As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great businesses too.
All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any order.
1 / 5