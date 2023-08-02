20 favourite retailers and eateries shoppers say they would love to see in Mansfield
A new IKEA store is the most often mentioned in retail wish lists.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:39 BST
A snap poll of shoppers on the Mansfield Chad’s Facebook page revealed the first name to come to mind was often the flat-pack furniture chain IKEA.
Among many others, an M&S Foodhall plus top retailers Shein, H&M and Apple, as well as eateries such as Hickory’s Smoke House and Five Guys, were some of the most wanted.
Here is a list of all the new places readers would love to see open up in the town...
