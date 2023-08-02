News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Which new shops and restaurants would you like to see open up in Mansfield?Which new shops and restaurants would you like to see open up in Mansfield?
Which new shops and restaurants would you like to see open up in Mansfield?

20 favourite retailers and eateries shoppers say they would love to see in Mansfield

A new IKEA store is the most often mentioned in retail wish lists.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:39 BST

A snap poll of shoppers on the Mansfield Chad’s Facebook page revealed the first name to come to mind was often the flat-pack furniture chain IKEA.

Among many others, an M&S Foodhall plus top retailers Shein, H&M and Apple, as well as eateries such as Hickory’s Smoke House and Five Guys, were some of the most wanted.

Here is a list of all the new places readers would love to see open up in the town...

An IKEA store is one of the most desired retailers for shoppers in Mansfield.

1. IKEA

An IKEA store is one of the most desired retailers for shoppers in Mansfield. Photo: Joerg Huettenhoels

Photo Sales
An M&S Foodhall is high on the list of the most sought after retailers that should be in Mansfield.

2. M&S Foodhall

An M&S Foodhall is high on the list of the most sought after retailers that should be in Mansfield. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Fashion retailer Zara is on many Mansfield shoppers' most wanted list.

3. Zara

Fashion retailer Zara is on many Mansfield shoppers' most wanted list. Photo: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Footwear retailer Dr Martens is high on the list of most desired retailers in Mansfield.

4. Dr Martens

Footwear retailer Dr Martens is high on the list of most desired retailers in Mansfield. Photo: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:MansfieldIkeaFacebook