20 favourite retailers and eateries shoppers say they would love to see in Mansfield

A new IKEA store is the most often mentioned in retail wish lists.

A snap poll of shoppers on the Mansfield Chad’s Facebook page revealed the first name to come to mind was often the flat-pack furniture chain IKEA.

Among many others, an M&S Foodhall plus top retailers Shein, H&M and Apple, as well as eateries such as Hickory’s Smoke House and Five Guys, were some of the most wanted.

Here is a list of all the new places readers would love to see open up in the town...

1 . IKEA An IKEA store is one of the most desired retailers for shoppers in Mansfield. Photo: Joerg Huettenhoels Photo Sales

2 . M&S Foodhall An M&S Foodhall is high on the list of the most sought after retailers that should be in Mansfield. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Zara Fashion retailer Zara is on many Mansfield shoppers' most wanted list. Photo: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

4 . Dr Martens Footwear retailer Dr Martens is high on the list of most desired retailers in Mansfield. Photo: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5