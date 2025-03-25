19 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall Photo: Pixabay
2. Blue Chilli
Blue Chilli on Handley Arcade, Mansfield, was given a four out of five rating on March 19. Photo: Blue Chilli Thai Restaurant
3. Naaz
Naaz on Priory Square, Mansfield Woodhouse, was rated five out of five on March 24 Photo: John Smith
4. Bodrum BBQ Grill
Bodrum BBQ Grill on Albert Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on March 26 Photo: Google
