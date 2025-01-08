19 places to eat in Mansfield if you want a healthier option

By Shelley Marriott
Published 8th Jan 2025, 12:52 GMT
January is often the time when people try and eat healthier so we have compiled a list of places to eat in Mansfield that offer healthier options.

All of these places have been awarded the Healthier Options Takeaway (HOT) merit by Mansfield District Council.

Many takeaways offer healthier food options while others may offer healthier options without realising it or promoting it.

The Healthier Options Takeaway (HOT) Merit Scheme has been implemented with Nottinghamshire County Council and the other district councils in Nottinghamshire, where takeaway businesses can apply for a merit award if the business has a food hygiene rating of three or above and offers healthier food options.

Businesses are scored on how they already sell and promote healthier options and are asked to make three new pledges to make changes to their menu or practices.

Here are a selection of places in Mansfield for you to try out.

Casey's Coffee Bar on White Hart Street, Mansfield

1. Casey's Coffee Bar

Casey's Coffee Bar on White Hart Street, Mansfield Photo: Google

Forever Green at Southwell Road West, Mansfield

2. Forever Green

Forever Green at Southwell Road West, Mansfield Photo: Google

Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre on Sandlands Court, Fulmar Close, Sandlands Way, Forest Town, Mansfield

3. Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre

Jangos Indoor Play and Party Centre on Sandlands Court, Fulmar Close, Sandlands Way, Forest Town, Mansfield Photo: Google

Lucy's Cafe on Market Street, Mansfield

4. Lucy's Cafe

Lucy's Cafe on Market Street, Mansfield Photo: Google Maps

