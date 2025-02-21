18 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield and Ashfield with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Feb 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 11:59 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out this weekend we have compiled a list of food establishments in Mansfield and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

1. New food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Photo: Carl Court

Britalia on Leeming Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on December 19

2. Britalia

Britalia on Leeming Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on December 19 Photo: Britalia Mansfield

The Garrison on Leeming Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on January 10

3. The Garrison

The Garrison on Leeming Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on January 10 Photo: K Taylor

Stella Taps Ltd on Stella Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on December 20.

4. Stella Taps Ltd

Stella Taps Ltd on Stella Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on December 20. Photo: Google

