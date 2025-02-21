18 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield and Ashfield with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Photo: Carl Court
2. Britalia
Britalia on Leeming Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on December 19 Photo: Britalia Mansfield
3. The Garrison
The Garrison on Leeming Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on January 10 Photo: K Taylor
4. Stella Taps Ltd
Stella Taps Ltd on Stella Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on December 20. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.