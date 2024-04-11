17 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield with a new food hygiene rating

We have compiled a list of takeaways and other food establishments in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following the most recent inspection.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Apr 2024, 11:36 BST

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield which have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield Photo: Pixabay

No.19 Cafe & Bistro on High Street, Warsop, was rated five out of five on March 15

2. No.19 Cafe & Bistro

No.19 Cafe & Bistro on High Street, Warsop, was rated five out of five on March 15 Photo: No.19 Cafe & Bistro

Sherwood Forest Golf Club on Eakring Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on March 15

3. Sherwood Forest Golf Club

Sherwood Forest Golf Club on Eakring Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on March 15 Photo: Google Maps

Civic Corner Limited on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on March 8

4. Civic Corner Limited

Civic Corner Limited on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on March 8 Photo: Google

