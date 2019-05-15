17 people rescued after hot air balloon forced to make emergency landing in woods near Mansfield

A large group of people were led to safety after their hot air balloon was forced to make an emergency landing near Mansfield.

Firefighters from Mansfield and Blidworth led 17 people to safety last night when their hot balloon had to make an emergency landing in woods near Rainworth.

A spokesperson Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service told the Nottingham Post: "They set sail from Kelham Hall and it got quite dark quite quickly so we think they didn't know exactly where they were, so made an emergency landing.

"We got the call as they weren't quite sure where they were, and access was difficult. There were no injuries and the crews led them all to safety.

"We got the call at 10.48pm."