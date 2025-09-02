17 of the best cafés near Mansfield for a cuppa and a slice of cake — according to Google reviews

So if after watching the show you have a craving for cake, here are 17 cafés in the town rated 4.5 or higher based on Google reviews.
Why not give them a try? As well as enjoying some fantastic food and drink, you’ll also be supporting some great local businesses too.
All data was taken from Google and the cafés are not ranked in any order.
1. Best cafés near Mansfield
Here are some of the best cafés near Mansfield according to Google reviews Photo: Pixabay
2. The Bakers Shop Cafe Ltd
The Bakers Shop Cafe on Maun Close, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 329 reviews. Photo: Google
3. The Old Mill Bakery
The Old Mill Bakery on Charles Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a 4.6/5 rating, based on 115 reviews. Photo: Google
4. Coco
Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield has a 4.8/5 rating based on 103 reviews. Photo: Google