17 of the best cafés near Mansfield for a cuppa and a slice of cake — according to Google reviews

By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:58 BST
The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens tonight (Tuesday, September 2) so in preparation we have decided to take a look at some of the best places to go for a slice of cake in the Mansfield area.

So if after watching the show you have a craving for cake, here are 17 cafés in the town rated 4.5 or higher based on Google reviews.

Why not give them a try? As well as enjoying some fantastic food and drink, you’ll also be supporting some great local businesses too.

All data was taken from Google and the cafés are not ranked in any order.

1. Best cafés near Mansfield

Here are some of the best cafés near Mansfield according to Google reviews Photo: Pixabay

The Bakers Shop Cafe on Maun Close, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 329 reviews.

2. The Bakers Shop Cafe Ltd

The Bakers Shop Cafe on Maun Close, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 329 reviews. Photo: Google

The Old Mill Bakery on Charles Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a 4.6/5 rating, based on 115 reviews.

3. The Old Mill Bakery

The Old Mill Bakery on Charles Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a 4.6/5 rating, based on 115 reviews. Photo: Google

Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield has a 4.8/5 rating based on 103 reviews.

4. Coco

Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield has a 4.8/5 rating based on 103 reviews. Photo: Google

