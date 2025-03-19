These Mansfield mechanics are all rated five stars on Google Reviews. Photo: Getty ImagesThese Mansfield mechanics are all rated five stars on Google Reviews. Photo: Getty Images
17 Mansfield mechanics rated five stars on Google Reviews

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
If there’s one thing guaranteed to be a nightmare, it’s your car breaking down or refusing to start or something going wrong with it.

This is mainly because it always happens at the worst moment.

Whether it’s refusing to start in the morning when you’re late, suddenly conking out when you’re trying to get home or the dashboard lighting up like Blackpool at Christmas with warning lights, that strange little rattle you’ve not heard before or a flat tyre, it all adds up to causing stress.

What we all need in these moments is a reliable mechanic to get us back on the road.

Fortunately, in Mansfield, according to Google Reviews, there are plenty of five-star mechanics on hand to do just that.

NJ Motor Repairs, Lingforest Road, Mansfield.

1. NJ Motor Repairs

NJ Motor Repairs, Lingforest Road, Mansfield. Photo: Other

Walkers Motor Services Ltd, Victoria Street, Mansfield.

2. Walkers Motor Services

Walkers Motor Services Ltd, Victoria Street, Mansfield. Photo: Google

DT Automotive Services (formerly Nick Dove), Wood Street, Mansfield

3. DT Automotive Services (formerly Nick Dove)

DT Automotive Services (formerly Nick Dove), Wood Street, Mansfield Photo: Google

Anvil Autos, Kings Mill Way, Mansfield

4. Anvil Autos

Anvil Autos, Kings Mill Way, Mansfield Photo: Google

