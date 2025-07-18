17 Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe Green Flag Award winners for 2025

Sites are awarded full Green Flag awards, Green Flag Community awards or Green Heritage Site awards and 17 local parks and sites across Mansfield, Ashfield, Broxtowe and Bassetlaw have been honoured this year.

Green Flags are awarded to sites achieving the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in these parks who have worked tirelessly to ensure that they achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, these parks are a vital green space for communities in Ashfield to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise.

"It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

1 . Titchfield Park - Hucknall Titchfield Park in Hucknall has a Green Flag Award Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Portland Park - Kirkby Portland Park in Kirkby has a Green Flag Award for 2025. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Selston Country Park - Selston Selston Country Park has been given a Green Flag Award Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Vicar Water Country Park - Clipstone Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone has been awarded a Green Flag Award. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales