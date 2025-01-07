Our county will always remain one of the most beautiful places to live in the country, with plenty of charming villages and some cracking scenery and nature right on our doorstep.
Here we bring you just a few pictures showing Nottinghamshire in all its glory.
If you have a scenic picture you would like to share, drop us a line and tell us where it is and why you love it so much.
1. Clumber Park
Clumber Park was the seat of the Pelham-Clintons, Dukes of Newcastle, was purchased by the National Trust in 1946. It is listed Grade I on the Register of Historic Parks and Gardens.The main house was demolished in 1938 after damage by several fires. The nearby Grade I listed chapel in Gothic Revival style and a four-acre walled kitchen garden still survive. Photo: National Trust
2. Clumber Park
Clumber Park, mentioned in the Domesday Book in 1086, was a monastic property in the Middle Ages but later came into the hands of the Holles family. In 1707 permission was granted to John Holles, 1st Duke of Newcastle to enclose 3,000 acres (1,200 ha) of Sherwood Forest, and re-purpose it as a deer park. Photo: National Trust
3. Attenborough Nature Reserve : Attenborough Nature Reserve
Attenborough Nature Reserve was established in 1966 and was opened by Sir David Attenborough. This much loved, nationally important site is best known for its birds with over 250 species recorded, but also provides a home for hundreds of species of plant and insects. It is cited as one of the best places in the UK to see kingfisher and is also home to rare wildlife including bitterns and otters. Photo: Sophie Bell
4. Highfields Park
Highfields Park is Grade II listed park providing 121 acres (49 ha) of public space. The site, originally part of the Highfields Estate, belonged to Joseph Lowe who along with his son Alfred, developed the site in the late 18th century and were responsible for much of the landscaping that is visible today. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
