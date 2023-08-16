As we hurtle towards September at an alarming pace, it’s time to start thinking of your plans for the first month of autumn.
Whether you fancy singing along to a music tribute, seeing children’s TV royalty live on stage or joining us for a giggle, Mansfield Palace Theatre has got you covered with shows for all tastes and ages.
Tickets for all shows are available via the Box Office in person at the Leeming Street venue or by telephone on 01623 463313. Online bookings can be made 24/7 at mansfieldpalace.co.uk
1. Get it On - Friday, September 1
It’s time to bang a gong and Get it On for a night of glam rock on Friday, September 1.The costumes, the make-up, the music. You ain’t seen nothing yet! So, bring your tiger feet and join for a night featuring the biggest hits from T.Rex, Mudd, Slade, Bowie, Suzi Quatro, Wizzard, Sweet and many more. Photo: submitted
2. 'One Night of Billy Joel - The Piano Man' - Saturday, September 2
The ultimate celebration concert of one of the most iconic and best-selling artists of all time. Robert Schmuck (Billy the Kid) and his amazing seven-piece band perform breathtaking musical arrangements of multi-million selling songs such as My Life, Uptown Girl, River Of Dreams, Tell Her About It, Just The Way You Are, We Didn’t Start The Fire and more. Photo: submitted
3. In the Night Garden Live - Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7
Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy and their friends take to the stage with In the Night Garden Live. You’ll see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music. Photo: m
4. Endless Love - Friday, September 8
Endless Love is a tribute to Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. Get ready for the ultimate feel-good show celebrating the music of the two legendary hitmakers; starring a sensational cast, incredible vocals and a stellar live band, the show is packed with Motown classics and timeless smash hits such as I’m Coming Out, Dancing On The Ceiling, Upside Down, Say You Say Me, Chain Reaction, All Night Long, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Hello and Can’t Hurry Love. Photo: submitted