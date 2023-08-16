2 . 'One Night of Billy Joel - The Piano Man' - Saturday, September 2

The ultimate celebration concert of one of the most iconic and best-selling artists of all time. Robert Schmuck (Billy the Kid) and his amazing seven-piece band perform breathtaking musical arrangements of multi-million selling songs such as My Life, Uptown Girl, River Of Dreams, Tell Her About It, Just The Way You Are, We Didn’t Start The Fire and more. Photo: submitted