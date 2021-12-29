16 top facts of 2021 in Notts

The authority reveals the list annually in a bid to highlight the range of services it provides.

A council spokesman said: “Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the council has continued to support communities and provide essential services to the public in a Covid-safe way to continue in making the county a better place to live, work and visit.

“This year nearly 6,000 residents have received help from our smoking cessation provider, our gritting teams have spent more than 340 hours on the roads helping to keep motorists safe and the Meals at Home team has delivered 700 meals a day to customers.

“It is fair to say it has been another busy year for the council.

1. Sherwood Forest visits A total 162,893 visitors flocked to Robin Hood's legendary home, Sherwood Forest Country Park, home of the famous Major Oak, between January and November – with August proving to be the most popular month when 38,175 people visited.

2. Recycled waste Some 53,000 tonnes of waste were recycled or composted from Nottinghamshire Council recycling centres, including in Mansfield, Warsop, Kirkby and Bilsthorpe.

3. Baby names A total of 4,534 births were registered in Nottinghamshire. The most popular boys' names were Harry, Archie, Noah, Oliver, George, Alfie, Freddie, Charlie, Tommy and Jack, while the most popular names for girls were Olivia, Harper, Amelia, Ava, Isla, Ivy, Mia, Poppy, Grace, Rosie and Daisy.

4. Library visits Some 520,213 people visited Nottinghamshire's libraries, with 1,310,264 items of stock borrowed and 14,009 new members signing up to use our services;