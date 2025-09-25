16 of the best places to go for breakfast in Mansfield - according to Google reviews

By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th Sep 2025, 14:57 BST
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day – but sometimes it’s nice to treat ourselves and have someone else make it for us.

So we have found 16 of the best place to go breakfast in and around Mansfield according to Google – all of these places have been given a rating of 4.5 or above.

These are listed in no particular order.

Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating based on 103 reviews. One review said: "We enjoyed a lovely ‘Coco’ breakfast. Good quality cumberland sausages. Staff were wonderful. Relaxed atmosphere. Good prices. Has a garden and upstairs. But do book. The lunch menu looks good, does Sunday dinners too."

Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating based on 103 reviews. One review said: "We enjoyed a lovely ‘Coco’ breakfast. Good quality cumberland sausages. Staff were wonderful. Relaxed atmosphere. Good prices. Has a garden and upstairs. But do book. The lunch menu looks good, does Sunday dinners too." Photo: Google

Casey's on White Hart Street, Mansfield, has a 4.6 out of five rating, based on 345 reviews. One review said: "Simply the best place for breakfast! Been going for about a year regularly now, lovely people, beautiful food. What more could you ask for?"

Casey's on White Hart Street, Mansfield, has a 4.6 out of five rating, based on 345 reviews. One review said: "Simply the best place for breakfast! Been going for about a year regularly now, lovely people, beautiful food. What more could you ask for?" Photo: Google

Capo Lounge on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating, based on 1,500 reviews. One review said: "We came in for breakfast, had the lounge breakfast and Miami brunch. The food was amazing, very tasty and fresh. The service was excellent as always."

Capo Lounge on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating, based on 1,500 reviews. One review said: "We came in for breakfast, had the lounge breakfast and Miami brunch. The food was amazing, very tasty and fresh. The service was excellent as always." Photo: Google

