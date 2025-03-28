16 of the best businesses across Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw – according to Muddy Stilettos

Muddy Stilettos is a lifestyle website and awards program that celebrates independent businesses and local experiences across the UK.
The finalists for the Notts & Derbyshire Muddy Awards have been officially announced.
The Regional Finals close on April 15, 2025 at 1pm, so if there’s a business you love, make sure you vote at nottsderbyshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote/.
For a full list, visit nottsderbyshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/finalists/.
Do you want to see who made it through to the finals near you?
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.