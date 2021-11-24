For it’s the weekend when the I Love Mansfield Christmas Market gets under way in the town centre, as well as the seasonal and ever-popular panto at the Palace Theatre.

So, whether your Christmas shopping hasn’t even been started yet or it’s already beginning to drag you down, there’s every reason to get into the mood for Yuletide.

To help you, here is our weekly ‘Things To Do’ guide for the Mansfield and Ashfield district, plus a bit further afield too.

We have hand-picked 15 events, attractions or activities that will ensure you enjoy the coming weekend, and almost all of them have a festive flavour.

For full information and for details on how to book, please visit the relevant websites.

Have a good time, and stay safe!

1. Stroll around Mansfield's Christmas Market The I Love Mansfield Christmas Market, on West Gate and Market Place, launches on Saturday and runs until Wednesday, December 22. Christmas chalets will be selling ideal gifts, as well as tasty food such as waffles and German sausages, while a wine bar will be serving all sorts of festive tipples. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

2. Make a Christmas journey to White Post Farm White Post Farm in Farnsfield is always a delightful place to take the kids - and particularly so on Saturday when it hosts 'The Christmas Time Tangle', a festive, interactive journey to the North Pole and a meeting with Santa. It lasts about an hour and is also scheduled for certain dates in December. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Visit arts and crafts fair Soak up a warm Christmas atmosphere at 'Winterfest', an arts and crafts fair being held at Thoresby Park on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am. Admission is free for an event that celebrates diverse and local hand-made crafts and foods. A rare chance to buy original items direct from the seller. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Have some family fun at the panto Oh yes it is! It's panto time again at Mansfield's Palace Theatre as 'Sleeping Beauty' takes to the stage on Saturday and runs until Sunday, January 2. The theatre has an excellent reputation for hosting pantos that are wonderful fun for all the family and, judging by rehearsals (pictured), this year's production will be no different. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales