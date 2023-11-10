15 takeaways and food stores in Mansfield which failed their latest hygiene inspections
We have gathered a list of all Mansfield takeaways and food stores which currently hold one-star hygiene ratings.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
The venues are given a rating from zero to five. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.
These Mansfield food venues currently hold a one - star rating.
Information correct as at November 10.
1 / 4