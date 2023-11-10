News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

15 takeaways and food stores in Mansfield which failed their latest hygiene inspections

We have gathered a list of all Mansfield takeaways and food stores which currently hold one-star hygiene ratings.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.

These Mansfield food venues currently hold a one - star rating.

Information correct as at November 10.

Oskar Mini Market on Skerry Hill, Mansfield. Last inspected on July 4, 2022.

1. Oskar Mini Market

Oskar Mini Market on Skerry Hill, Mansfield. Last inspected on July 4, 2022. Photo: Google


Mir Food on Westfield Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on May 12, 2022.

2. Mir Food

Mir Food on Westfield Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on May 12, 2022. Photo: Google


The Summit on Carter Lane, Shirebrook. Last inspected on October 31, 2022.

3. The Summit

The Summit on Carter Lane, Shirebrook. Last inspected on October 31, 2022. Photo: Google


Newgate News on Newgate Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on June 29, 2022.

4. Newgate News

Newgate News on Newgate Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on June 29, 2022. Photo: Google


