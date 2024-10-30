15 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield and Ashfield with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield Photo: Pixabay
2. Barracuda Fish Bar
Barracuda Fish Bar on Sutton Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on October 10 Photo: Google
3. Oak Tree
The Oak Tree, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on October 3. Photo: Google
4. Chip Inn
Chip Inn on Sutton Road, Huthwaite, was rated five out of five on October 10 Photo: Google Maps