15 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield and Ashfield with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:51 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 11:27 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out this weekend we have compiled a list of food establishments in Mansfield and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

1. New food hygiene ratings

The Oakham Suite on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on June 5

2. Oakham Suite

The Oakham Suite on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on June 5 Photo: Google

Titchfield Teahouse on Titchfield Park, Mansfield was rated five out of five on July 5

3. Titchfield Teahouse

Titchfield Teahouse on Titchfield Park, Mansfield was rated five out of five on July 5 Photo: Google

I Jump Trampoline Parks Ltd on Farmway, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on June 25

4. I Jump Trampoline Parks Ltd

I Jump Trampoline Parks Ltd on Farmway, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on June 25 Photo: Google

