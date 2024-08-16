15 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield and Ashfield with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield Photo: Pixabay
2. Oakham Suite
The Oakham Suite on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on June 5 Photo: Google
3. Titchfield Teahouse
Titchfield Teahouse on Titchfield Park, Mansfield was rated five out of five on July 5 Photo: Google
4. I Jump Trampoline Parks Ltd
I Jump Trampoline Parks Ltd on Farmway, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on June 25 Photo: Google
