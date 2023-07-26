News you can trust since 1952
15 of the best places to have your nails done in Mansfield, according to Google reviews

Whether its for a special occasion or just to feel pampered, it’s always nice to have your nails looking their best.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST

There are many options of places to go in Mansfield to suit all price ranges.

If you want to treat your talons, check out our top-rated nail salons in the town, according to Google reviews.

We turned to Google to see which nail salons in Mansfield consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated nail salons, in no particular order.

1. Best nail salons

Shine Nails Salon currently has a 4.9-star rating based on 67 reviews.

2. Shine Nails Salon, Market Street, Mansfield

The Beauty Chain has a 4.9-star rating based on 29 reviews.

3. The Beauty Chain, Market Street, Mansfield

Elliegance has a perfect 5-star rating based on 51 reviews.

4. Elliegance Beauty Therapy, Clipstone Road W, Forest Town

