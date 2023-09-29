News you can trust since 1952
15 Mansfield shops we have loved and lost

This week Mansfield said goodbye to Wilko after more than 40 years in the town.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:52 BST

Mansfield Wilko, on Clumber Street, closed its doors for the final time yesterday (Thursday, September 28) and Wilko is not the only firm that we have seen leave our high streets over the last few years.

We have taken a look back at some of the Mansfield shops we have loved and lost through the years.

Which ones do you miss most?

Wilko on Clumber Street, Mansfield, closed on Thursday, September 28, 2023 after the firm collapsed

1. Wilko

Wilko on Clumber Street, Mansfield, closed on Thursday, September 28, 2023 after the firm collapsed Photo: Google Maps

Beales closed in 2020 after the firm collapsed and Mansfield District Council are planning on transforming the building into a civic hub

2. Beales

Beales closed in 2020 after the firm collapsed and Mansfield District Council are planning on transforming the building into a civic hub Photo: m

BHS on West Gate, Mansfield, closed its doors in August 2016

3. BHS

BHS on West Gate, Mansfield, closed its doors in August 2016 Photo: LESLEY PICKERSGILL

Woolworths on West Gate, Mansfield, closed in 2009

4. Woolworths

Woolworths on West Gate, Mansfield, closed in 2009 Photo: Roger Grayson

