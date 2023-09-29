15 Mansfield shops we have loved and lost
This week Mansfield said goodbye to Wilko after more than 40 years in the town.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:52 BST
Mansfield Wilko, on Clumber Street, closed its doors for the final time yesterday (Thursday, September 28) and Wilko is not the only firm that we have seen leave our high streets over the last few years.
We have taken a look back at some of the Mansfield shops we have loved and lost through the years.
Which ones do you miss most?
