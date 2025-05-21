15 magical places that prove Nottinghamshire is one of the UK's most beautiful counties

Clumber Park stands out with its sweeping grounds, vast lake, and miles of walking trails framed by towering lime trees. It’s a perfect spot to cycle, explore, or just breathe deep.
Thoresby Hall brings elegance and history together, offering luxury within reach of Sherwood Forest, with spa days, woodland strolls, and old-world architecture.
Rufford Abbey combines the ruins of a medieval monastery with tranquil gardens and scenic walks, while Bestwood Country Park delivers forest paths and panoramic views, steeped in royal hunting heritage.
Whether you’re after history, wildlife, or just a beautiful walk, these destinations highlight the very best of Nottinghamshire — rich in scenery, full of character, and perfect for day trips or long weekends.
Why not plan a day out to one of these great places.
1. Kings Mill Reservoir
The reservoir is home to the Mill Adventure Base, offering sailing and climbing activities. This is one of three Nottinghamshire adventure bases, with the other two at Holme Pierrepont (Lakeside) and Worksop (Sandhill), all of which are available for people aged 11–19. The sailing club has used the reservoir since 1959. Kings Mill received its name from a mill on the north-east of the reservoir, once owned by John Cockle and his wife, who gave Henry II of England a night's lodgings and breakfast during his reign. It also offers a good scenic walk. Photo: Nottingham World
2. Pleasley Pit Country Park
Pleasley Pit Country Park is a reclaimed colliery site and local nature reserve. It's a great place to see many different birds, wildflowers and insects. Photo: Nottingham World
3. Sherwood Forest
A legend in the making for over 1,000 years, Sherwood Forest is a unique habitat for wildlife and a magical destination for over 350,000 visitors. Whether you want to get back to nature with a long walk or learn about the legendary figure, you will find something for everyone here. Photo: Nottingham World
4. Teversal Trails
Teversal Trails is part of the Ashfield Trails Network. It offers a circular route on former railway lines on the Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire border as well as two sites of special scientific interest (SSSIs) and five sites of importance for nature conservation. Photo: Nottingham World