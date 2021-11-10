Now the homes face fresh problems over the decision by the government to ban workers who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
The upshot is that care homes have a plethora of vacancies to fill – and Nottinghamshire is one of the worst-hit areas.
We have trawled the job sites and cherry-picked these 15 posts at homes across the Mansfield and Ashfield area to demonstrate the wide variety of positions available now.
For more information and full details on how to apply, please contact the homes direct or visit the Indeed website.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.
1. Healthcare assistant
Like so many care homes in the area, The Limes in Mansfield Woodhouse has posts available for full-time and part-time healthcare assistants. The home operates on a shift system and needs caring individuals to look after residents who include people with dementia and other illnesses.
Photo: Submitted
2. Cleaner
The 42-bed Millington Springs nursing home in Selston wants to hire a cleaner, either part-time or full-time. As well as day-to-day cleaning, they will help to maintain a safe and pleasant environment for patients, visitors and employees.
Photo: Submitted
3. Cook
Sutton Lodge, one of three residential homes operated by Ashmere Nottinghamshire, is looking for a motivated cook to join its team. The role will have particular emphasis on the dietary requirements of up to 45 residents, and will also include supervision of the dining room and kitchen assistants.
Photo: Submitted
4. Activities co-ordinator
An enthusiastic and proactive part-time activities co-ordinator is needed by Ashmere Nottinghamshire, a long-established company that runs three residential homes, including in Sutton. They will organise regular, stimulating activities for the elderly residents in keeping with their lifelong interests, and also help them to socialise.
Photo: Submitted