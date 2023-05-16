14 pubs in Mansfield with beer gardens you can enjoy as the weather gets warmer

As the weather starts getting warmer and the days are getting longer there isn’t anything much better than enjoying a refreshing ice-cold beverage in the beer garden of your favourite local pub.

So take a look at some of these pubs in Mansfield with their own beer gardens you can try out.

Why not visit one this weekend?

This is not an exhaustive list and other pubs in Mansfield and the surrounding area not listed here may also have beer gardens.

1 . The Rushley The Rushley on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 4SN Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Talbot Inn Talbot Inn on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 4AE Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Brown Cow The Brown Cow on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, NG18 2JA Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Golden Eagle The Golden Eagle on Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, NG18 4GF Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4