14 pubs in Mansfield with beer gardens you can enjoy as the weather gets warmer

As the weather starts getting warmer and the days are getting longer there isn’t anything much better than enjoying a refreshing ice-cold beverage in the beer garden of your favourite local pub.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th May 2023, 15:13 BST

So take a look at some of these pubs in Mansfield with their own beer gardens you can try out.

Why not visit one this weekend?

This is not an exhaustive list and other pubs in Mansfield and the surrounding area not listed here may also have beer gardens.

The Rushley on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 4SN

1. The Rushley

The Rushley on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 4SN Photo: Google

Talbot Inn on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 4AE

2. Talbot Inn

Talbot Inn on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 4AE Photo: Google

The Brown Cow on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, NG18 2JA

3. The Brown Cow

The Brown Cow on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, NG18 2JA Photo: Google

The Golden Eagle on Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, NG18 4GF

4. The Golden Eagle

The Golden Eagle on Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, NG18 4GF Photo: Google

