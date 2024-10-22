14 pictures of when Mansfield and Ashfield have flooded since 2014

By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 12:37 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 13:09 BST
This time last year Storm Babet was causing chaos across the country, leaving towns under water.

So we have decided to take a look back through our archives to bring you some photos of other times when Mansfield and Ashfield have been hit by floods.

Here are a selection of photos from 2014 to 2019.

Flooding on Jubilee Way, Mansfield, in 2014

1. Mansfield

Flooding on Jubilee Way, Mansfield, in 2014 Photo: submitted

High waters on Forest Road, Clipstone in 2016

2. Clipstone

High waters on Forest Road, Clipstone in 2016 Photo: submitted

Residents of Tudor Crescent, Rainworth were knee-deep in water after heavy rain and storms, in 2016

3. Rainworth

Residents of Tudor Crescent, Rainworth were knee-deep in water after heavy rain and storms, in 2016 Photo: submitted

Flooding in 2016

4. Mansfield

Flooding in 2016 Photo: Richard Mccready

