So we have decided to take a look back through our archives to bring you some photos of other times when Mansfield and Ashfield have been hit by floods.
Here are a selection of photos from 2014 to 2019.
1. Mansfield
Flooding on Jubilee Way, Mansfield, in 2014 Photo: submitted
2. Clipstone
High waters on Forest Road, Clipstone in 2016 Photo: submitted
3. Rainworth
Residents of Tudor Crescent, Rainworth were knee-deep in water after heavy rain and storms, in 2016 Photo: submitted
4. Mansfield
Flooding in 2016 Photo: Richard Mccready
