Why do we celebrate Halloween?

14 of the most haunted places in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop

By Shelley Marriott
Published 28th Oct 2025, 11:19 GMT
Halloween is creeping ever closer and what better way to celebrate than to hunt down those ghosts that are said to haunt the old buildings and places in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop?

Nottinghamshire has long been home to paranormal activity – from mysterious noises and smells to strange sightings and amazing apparitions.

So, to prepare ourselves for Halloween, here are 14 of the most haunted buildings and places across the county and the surrounding area.

Have you visited any of these places?

1. Spooky places in Nottinghamshire

We know The Village on Midworth Street, Mansfield, as a former nightclub and now an activity centre. But the building was used as a slaughterhouse in the 1800s and legend has it that a woman named Catherine and her young son were murdered there. Enough to give you the creeps, especially as the sounds of a boy crying and a piano playing have been heard.

Mansfield's Harlow Wood is a popular spot for ramblers and dog-walkers. But it is also said to be haunted by Elizabeth Shepherd, a young girl who was murdered in 1817 by Charles Rotherham as she walked from Papplewick. Legend has it that if you touch a memorial stone, placed in the woods, she will appear.

Rufford Abbey might be a beautiful spot during daylight when families enjoy lovely walks. But come dusk, there have been reports of chanting ghostly monks walking the decayed halls, and of children laughing eerily.

