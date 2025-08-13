14 more famous faces who lived or were born in Mansfield and Ashfield including Jason Statham, Harold Larwood MBE and Janine Duvitski

1. Famous faces
2. Jason Statham
Jason Statham, one of Hollywood's most iconic action stars, is actually from Shirebrook and he attended King Edward Primary and Nursery School in Mansfield for a short while Photo: m
3. Harold Larwood MBE
Harold Larwood MBE was a professional cricketer for Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and the England cricket team between 1924 and 1938. He was born in Nuncargate and attended Kirkby Woodhouse school and began to play for Nuncargate's second team in 1918. Photo: Allsport Hulton/Archive
4. The Birchall brothers
Motorcycle racing champions Tom and Ben Birchall - who have lived in Mansfield all their lives - have been racing since 2003 and have won the Sidecar World Championship numerous times. Photo: m