14 more famous faces who lived or were born in Mansfield and Ashfield including Jason Statham, Harold Larwood MBE and Janine Duvitski

By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Aug 2025, 12:27 BST
From world-renowned sports celebs to award-winning actors and musicians, who would have guessed our town would be so full of famous people?

Last month, we published a list of 30 famous faces who lived or were born in Mansfield and Ashfield – but that just wasn’t enough, so here’s 14 more.

Many famous people have lived right on your doorstep

1. Famous faces

Jason Statham, one of Hollywood's most iconic action stars, is actually from Shirebrook and he attended King Edward Primary and Nursery School in Mansfield for a short while

2. Jason Statham

Harold Larwood MBE was a professional cricketer for Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and the England cricket team between 1924 and 1938. He was born in Nuncargate and attended Kirkby Woodhouse school and began to play for Nuncargate's second team in 1918.

3. Harold Larwood MBE

Motorcycle racing champions Tom and Ben Birchall - who have lived in Mansfield all their lives - have been racing since 2003 and have won the Sidecar World Championship numerous times.

4. The Birchall brothers

