Chris Gascoyne, Rebecca Adlington, Richard Bacon and Jay McGuiness are just some of the famous names who went to school in and around Mansfield.
14 Mansfield celebrities and the local schools they attended - including Rebecca Adlington and Richard Bacon

Mansfield’s schools have helped shape many famous names, producing celebrities from actors and musicians to TV stars.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:29 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:29 GMT

If you’ve ever wondered where international opera singer Carly Paoli or Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon went to school, we’ve got the answers for you.

Playwright James Graham, TV presenter Pollyanna Woodward, The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness and Olympian Rebecca Adlington are some of the other household names to have been educated in the area.

Brunts, Meden School and St Peter's CofE Primary are among the Mansfield schools with famous alumni.

How many of these celebrities did you know went to school in Mansfield and did any attend the same school as you or your children?

Or Peter Barlow, as he’s more commonly known. Chris, who is originally from Huthwaite, has been nominated for several soap awards for his performances in Coronation Street. He attended Ashfield School in Kirkby.

1. Chris Gascoyne

Or Peter Barlow, as he’s more commonly known. Chris, who is originally from Huthwaite, has been nominated for several soap awards for his performances in Coronation Street. He attended Ashfield School in Kirkby. Photo: m

A competitive swimmer who has made a huge splash in the Olympic world, Adlington was Britain's first Olympic swimming champion since 1988 - winning two golds in the 2008 games. She also shares the record as the female Olympian with the most medals in Great Britain. Rebecca attended the Brunts School in Mansfield.

2. Rebecca Adlington

A competitive swimmer who has made a huge splash in the Olympic world, Adlington was Britain's first Olympic swimming champion since 1988 - winning two golds in the 2008 games. She also shares the record as the female Olympian with the most medals in Great Britain. Rebecca attended the Brunts School in Mansfield. Photo: m

Richard is a TV and radio presenter, known best for being a former host of Blue Peter. Bacon grew up in Mansfield and was educated at St Peter's Church of England Primary School on Bellamy Road.

3. Richard Bacon

Richard is a TV and radio presenter, known best for being a former host of Blue Peter. Bacon grew up in Mansfield and was educated at St Peter's Church of England Primary School on Bellamy Road. Photo: n

Jay makes up one fifth of chart-topping boyband The Wanted. The 25-year-old went to All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Academy in Mansfield.

4. James McGuinesss

Jay makes up one fifth of chart-topping boyband The Wanted. The 25-year-old went to All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Academy in Mansfield. Photo: m

