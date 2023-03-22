14 Mansfield celebrities and the local schools they attended - including Rebecca Adlington and Richard Bacon

Mansfield’s schools have helped shape many famous names, producing celebrities from actors and musicians to TV stars.

If you’ve ever wondered where international opera singer Carly Paoli or Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon went to school, we’ve got the answers for you.

Playwright James Graham, TV presenter Pollyanna Woodward, The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness and Olympian Rebecca Adlington are some of the other household names to have been educated in the area.

Brunts, Meden School and St Peter's CofE Primary are among the Mansfield schools with famous alumni.

How many of these celebrities did you know went to school in Mansfield and did any attend the same school as you or your children?

1 . Chris Gascoyne Or Peter Barlow, as he’s more commonly known. Chris, who is originally from Huthwaite, has been nominated for several soap awards for his performances in Coronation Street. He attended Ashfield School in Kirkby. Photo: m Photo Sales

2 . Rebecca Adlington A competitive swimmer who has made a huge splash in the Olympic world, Adlington was Britain's first Olympic swimming champion since 1988 - winning two golds in the 2008 games. She also shares the record as the female Olympian with the most medals in Great Britain. Rebecca attended the Brunts School in Mansfield. Photo: m Photo Sales

3 . Richard Bacon Richard is a TV and radio presenter, known best for being a former host of Blue Peter. Bacon grew up in Mansfield and was educated at St Peter's Church of England Primary School on Bellamy Road. Photo: n Photo Sales

4 . James McGuinesss Jay makes up one fifth of chart-topping boyband The Wanted. The 25-year-old went to All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Academy in Mansfield. Photo: m Photo Sales