14 best wedding venues in Mansfield and Ashfield for couples tying the knot

By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 13:07 BST
If you're planning your big day and looking for a venue close to home, we have 14 highly rated suggestions based on Google reviews of 4.5 stars or more.

Whether you are looking for a large or small venue, centrally located or in a rural area, explore these popular wedding venues across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Which one appeals to you?

1. Sherwood Glade

Sherwood Glade is a beautiful venue situated on Mansfield Road in Arnold. Although it is located on the outskirts of Mansfield and Ashfield, it offers families from our area a secluded escape in Sherwood Forest. This stunning venue has received an impressive 4.9-star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Image belongs to Sherwood Glade

Warren Farmhouse Weddings & Events has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews. The venue is located at Warren Farmhouse, Forest Town.

2. Warren Farmhouse Weddings & Events

Warren Farmhouse Weddings & Events has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews. The venue is located at Warren Farmhouse, Forest Town. Photo: Image by Warren Farmhouse Weddings & Events

Liberty's Bar & Function Suite, located at 2 Church Side (formerly the Conservative Club) in Mansfield, is a popular venue with a 4.8 rating on Google reviews. One reviewer proclaimed it is an excellent wedding venue, highlighting the great staff and food.

3. Liberty's Bar & Function Suite

Liberty's Bar & Function Suite, located at 2 Church Side (formerly the Conservative Club) in Mansfield, is a popular venue with a 4.8 rating on Google reviews. One reviewer proclaimed it is an excellent wedding venue, highlighting the great staff and food. Photo: Liberty's Bar & Function Suite

Langwith Bassett Hall on Rectory Road in Langwith, Mansfield, boasts a 4.9-star rating on Google reviews. This picturesque function hall with a kitchen is located in the rural village of Upper Langwith.

4. Langwith Bassett Hall

Langwith Bassett Hall on Rectory Road in Langwith, Mansfield, boasts a 4.9-star rating on Google reviews. This picturesque function hall with a kitchen is located in the rural village of Upper Langwith. Photo: Langwith Bassett Hall

