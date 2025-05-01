14 best wedding venues in Mansfield and Ashfield for couples tying the knot

Whether you are looking for a large or small venue, centrally located or in a rural area, explore these popular wedding venues across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
Which one appeals to you?
1. Sherwood Glade
Sherwood Glade is a beautiful venue situated on Mansfield Road in Arnold. Although it is located on the outskirts of Mansfield and Ashfield, it offers families from our area a secluded escape in Sherwood Forest. This stunning venue has received an impressive 4.9-star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Image belongs to Sherwood Glade
2. Warren Farmhouse Weddings & Events
Warren Farmhouse Weddings & Events has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews. The venue is located at Warren Farmhouse, Forest Town. Photo: Image by Warren Farmhouse Weddings & Events
3. Liberty's Bar & Function Suite
Liberty's Bar & Function Suite, located at 2 Church Side (formerly the Conservative Club) in Mansfield, is a popular venue with a 4.8 rating on Google reviews. One reviewer proclaimed it is an excellent wedding venue, highlighting the great staff and food. Photo: Liberty's Bar & Function Suite
4. Langwith Bassett Hall
Langwith Bassett Hall on Rectory Road in Langwith, Mansfield, boasts a 4.9-star rating on Google reviews. This picturesque function hall with a kitchen is located in the rural village of Upper Langwith. Photo: Langwith Bassett Hall
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.