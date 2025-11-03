134 new homes in Mansfield get the green light from councillors

Outline planning permission has been granted for the building of 134 new homes on the site of an old primary school in Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application for a new development on the land, off Townroe Drive and Somersall Street, was first submitted in 2023.

The 4.98 hectare site is owned by Nottinghamshire Council and today consists of overgrown playing fields and hard ground where Rosebrook Primary School once stood before its demolition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new homes will be a mix of three-and four-bed houses, bungalows and one and two-bed flats.

Outline permission has been granted for 134 new homes on land off Townroe Drive in Mansfield. Photo: Google

Details of how they will look and exactly where they’ll go is still yet to be determined – as the application was only for ‘outline’ planning permission, meaning that the job can go ahead in principle, but specifics are not yet known.

Nottinghamshire Council, which previously explained how it intends to sell the site to housing developers, now has three years to submit its full plans.

What is known is that one house – at 223a Abbott Road – will be demolished as part of the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also known are the details of financial contributions from the county council, which they are are obligated to provide under section 106 of the Town & Country Planning Act 1990.

They’ll top £1.25m, including more than £750,000 for secondary, post-16 and SEND education, more than £17,000 for a bus stop on Collingham Road and £142,000 towards a doctor’s surgery.

In addition, 10 per cent of the homes will be affordable housing.

But the proposals did not please everyone.

In total, 146 public comments were made on the planning application over the two-and-a-half year period since its submission, with every one objecting the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Government body Sports England, which was required to be consulted by law due to the land having once been used as playing fields, also objected to the plans, recommending they be referred to the Secretary of State.

It has since changed its position on the referral, while not formally withdrawing its objection, after being advised the grass had not been used for leisure for years.

While losing the old pitches, the project will also, as part of the Section 106 payments, contribute £147,000 to upgrading the facilities at the in-use playing fields on Abbott Road.

At a Mansfield Council planning committee meeting on October 27, councillors voted unanimously to give the plans the green light – subject to conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include a free bus pass scheme for residents, and that no property shall be taller than two or two-and-a-half storeys.

Coun Jack Stephenson (Lab) said: “This feels like a very finely-balanced application, I’ve got some concerns – particularly the significant number of objections received.

“The overview provided, although it’s not decided at this stage, raises a number of concerns, particularly the bungalows.

"But there is 10 per cent affordable housing and I am willing to accept on the basis that I’ll reserve judgment for when the full plans are submitted.”