13-year-old football fan designs Mansfield Town's home kit for next season
In July, Mansfield Town Football Club revealed their new home kit during a pre-season match against Retford United.
The design, created by 13-year-old Stags supporter Max Brownley, won a competition held by the club last August.
Max discovered the competition while visiting his grandmother, Carole, a devoted Stags fan, last summer.
He admitted that he had “forgotten” he even entered the contest until his design was unveiled as the winner.
The kit features a traditional amber yellow, characteristic of Mansfield, complemented by blue stripes.
In addition to his success as a designer, Max plays as a central midfielder in football, and one of his favourite players is Mansfield full-back, Aaron Lewis.
In a video message, Aaron said: “We all love the stripes and think it looks really cool.”
Speaking about Max and his award-winning design, his father, Adam Brownley, shared: “It is brilliant, knowing his design is the home kit.
“Max is so chuffed and is really proud of this accomplishment.”
Max lives in Mansfield Woodhouse with his dad, Adam, his mum, Louise, and his nine-year-old twin siblings, Annie and Beau.
A spokesperson for the football club said: “We've seen a superb reaction among our fans to Max's design and are delighted to see his concept finally brought to life.
“The judging panel – our board of directors – were very impressed with Max's design and it was the fresh and modern style we were looking for.”
The new home kit is manufactured by Errea, with whom a new multi-year partnership was announced last month.
Max is looking forward to the new season, where he gets to see his design at every home game.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.