If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.
From offers including kids eat for free, two for one burgers or a carvery there is something for everyone to enjoy.
So why not plan a meal for all the family.
Photo: Pixabay
2. Bella Italia
This summer kids can enjoy three delicious courses and a drink for free with the purchase of an adult main from Monday to Thursday, until August 31. There is also a set menu offering two courses from £21.45 and a 25% discount for Blue Light Holders from noon, Sunday to Friday. Photo: Google
3. Asda
Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafe. Free Ella's baby food pouches for children under 18 months old are available with any purchase and customers aged 60 and over can receive 10 per cent off on Wednesdays. Photo: Google
4. Pausa Cafe at Dunelm
Kids can enjoy a free mini meal deal with every £4 spent. The offer is available all day, every day. Photo: Louise Cooper