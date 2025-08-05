13 places for food that won't break the bank in and around Mansfield

By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th Aug 2025, 11:22 BST
The summer holidays are well underway and you might be wanting to treat yourselves and your family to a meal out so we have compiled a list of places in and around Mansfield where you can eat out for a reasonable price.

If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.

From offers including kids eat for free, two for one burgers or a carvery there is something for everyone to enjoy.

So why not plan a meal for all the family.

Why not treat the family to a meal out this summer

1. Treat yourself

Why not treat the family to a meal out this summer Photo: Pixabay

This summer kids can enjoy three delicious courses and a drink for free with the purchase of an adult main from Monday to Thursday, until August 31. There is also a set menu offering two courses from £21.45 and a 25% discount for Blue Light Holders from noon, Sunday to Friday.

2. Bella Italia

This summer kids can enjoy three delicious courses and a drink for free with the purchase of an adult main from Monday to Thursday, until August 31. There is also a set menu offering two courses from £21.45 and a 25% discount for Blue Light Holders from noon, Sunday to Friday.

Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafe. Free Ella's baby food pouches for children under 18 months old are available with any purchase and customers aged 60 and over can receive 10 per cent off on Wednesdays.

3. Asda

Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafe. Free Ella's baby food pouches for children under 18 months old are available with any purchase and customers aged 60 and over can receive 10 per cent off on Wednesdays.

Kids can enjoy a free mini meal deal with every £4 spent. The offer is available all day, every day.

4. Pausa Cafe at Dunelm

Kids can enjoy a free mini meal deal with every £4 spent. The offer is available all day, every day.

