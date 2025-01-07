If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.
From offers including kids eat for free, two for one burgers or a carvery there is something for everyone to enjoy.
So why not plan a meal for all the family.
1. Morrisons
Get one free kids meal with any adult meal over £5 from The Breakfasts, The Classics or The Chippy, excluding extras, at Morrisons Cafe, available all day. Grab a Kids Sandwich Meal Deal in the café for just £3.95 which includes any kids sandwich, any kids snack, any kids drink or adults can enjoy a Sandwich Meal Deal for just £6.75 which includes any sandwich, wrap, toastie or panini, any cake or teacake, and any hot or cold drink. Grab two meals for £12 on the Mix and Match deal and you can also enjoy free refills on self serve hot drinks or grab an Ultimate Breakfast for £8.50. Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Asda
Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafe. Free Ella's baby food pouches for children under 18 months old are available with any purchase and customers aged 60 and over can receive 10 per cent off on Wednesdays. Photo: Google
3. Bella Italia
Children eat for £1 with any adult main, available between 4pm and 6pm, Sunday to Wednesday, and kids eat free all day on Thursday. There is also a set menu offering two courses from £18.95. Blue light card holders can also claim 25% off their bill from noon from Sunday to Thursday. Photo: Google
4. Bold Forester
Kids eat for £1 on Mondays with a paying adult, every Thursday you can treat yourself to a selected starter or dessert for £1 when you purchase any Super Special meal, and enjoy two burgers for the price of one every Friday. Photo: Google