1 . Morrisons

Get one free kids meal with any adult meal over £5 from The Breakfasts, The Classics or The Chippy, excluding extras, at Morrisons Cafe, available all day. Grab a Kids Sandwich Meal Deal in the café for just £3.95 which includes any kids sandwich, any kids snack, any kids drink or adults can enjoy a Sandwich Meal Deal for just £6.75 which includes any sandwich, wrap, toastie or panini, any cake or teacake, and any hot or cold drink. Grab two meals for £12 on the Mix and Match deal and you can also enjoy free refills on self serve hot drinks or grab an Ultimate Breakfast for £8.50. Photo: Rachel Atkins