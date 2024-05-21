If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.
From offers including kids eat for free, two for one burgers or a carvery there is something for everyone to enjoy.
So why not plan a meal for all the family.
1. Morrisons
Get one free kids meal with any adult meal over £5 from The Breakfasts, The Classics or The Chippy, excluding extras, at Morrisons Cafe, available all day. Grab a Kids Meal Deal in the café for just £3.50 which includes any kids sandwich, any kids snack, any kids drink or adults can enjoy a Meal Deal for just £6 includes any sandwich or toastie, any cake, and any hot or cold drink. You can also enjoy free refills on self serve hot drinks or grab a Sunday Roast for £8 for adults and £3.50 for kids. Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Tesco
Kids eat free with any purchase at the café (excluding weekends) from May 27 to May 31. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Asda
Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafe, no adult spend required. Available all day. As well as free Ella's baby food pouches for children under 18 months old are available with any purchase and 10 per cent off for over 60's on Wednesdays. Photo: Google
4. Bella Italia
Children eat for £1 with any adult main, available between 4pm and 6pm, Sunday to Wednesday, and kids eat free all day on Thursday. There is also a set menu offering two courses from £18.95. Photo: Google