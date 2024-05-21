1 . Morrisons

Get one free kids meal with any adult meal over £5 from The Breakfasts, The Classics or The Chippy, excluding extras, at Morrisons Cafe, available all day. Grab a Kids Meal Deal in the café for just £3.50 which includes any kids sandwich, any kids snack, any kids drink or adults can enjoy a Meal Deal for just £6 includes any sandwich or toastie, any cake, and any hot or cold drink. You can also enjoy free refills on self serve hot drinks or grab a Sunday Roast for £8 for adults and £3.50 for kids. Photo: Rachel Atkins